1 injured in camper-truck fire in central Las Vegas

One person was seriously injured early Friday after a camper on a parked vehicle caught fire in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County Fire Department was notified of the fire about 5:50 a.m. at 6271 Explorer Drive, near West Harmon Avenue and South Jones Boulevard. According to the department, the fire out about 6 a.m.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No information on the victim’s condition was immediately available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

