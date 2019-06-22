1 injured in crash on US 95 in Las Vegas

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 between Decatur and Jones boulevards.

Crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Decatur. (Twitter/@LasVegasFD)

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 between Decatur and Jones boulevards, the Las Vegas Fire Department reported.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. The Fire Department reported that one person was transported to University Medical Center.

No other information was immediately available.

