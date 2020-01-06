1 injured in crash that overturns car at coffee shop driveup — PHOTOS
A crash outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop Monday morning left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car.
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop that left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car.
The crash involving a Lexus sedan and Dodge Challenger was reported around 9:20 a.m. just outside a Dutch Bros at 590 E. Windmill Lane, near Bermuda Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez.
A vehicle was in the coffee shop’s drive-thru when it was struck, police said. That driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
No other details were immediately available.
