1 injured in crash that overturns car at coffee shop driveup — PHOTOS

A crash outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop Monday morning left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car.

A crash outside a Dutch Bros coffee shop at 590 E. Windmill Lane left one vehicle on its side and another partially propped up on top of the overturned car on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, according to the Las Vegas Police. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Tow truck operators remove a vehicle that crashed into and was partially propped up on top of another vehicle outside a Dutch Bros coffee shop at 590 E. Windmill Lane on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, according to the Las Vegas Police. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

One person suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop that left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car.

The crash involving a Lexus sedan and Dodge Challenger was reported around 9:20 a.m. just outside a Dutch Bros at 590 E. Windmill Lane, near Bermuda Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez.

A vehicle was in the coffee shop’s drive-thru when it was struck, police said. That driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Heidi Fang contributed to this report.