Rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas (Fast Cameras)

At least one person is injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in central Las Vegas Thursday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 5:45 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Sahara Avenue, according to their traffic website.

Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.