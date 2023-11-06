74°F
Local Las Vegas

1 injured in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
Updated November 6, 2023 - 9:25 am
(Getty Images)

A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and sedan has left a person with life-threatening injuries Monday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Tropicana is closed in both directions from Pearlite Avenue to past Mountain Vista, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada X account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

