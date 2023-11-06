1 injured in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

A two-vehicle crash involving a a motorcycle and a sedan has left a person with life-threatening injuries Monday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Tropicana is closed in both directions from Pearlite Avenue to past Mountain Vista, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada X account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

