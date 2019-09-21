1 injured trying to put out motorcycle fire in east Las Vegas

One person suffered moderate burns after attempting to use a hose to put out a motorcycle that was on fire in the garage of an east valley home Friday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized Friday night after attempting to put out a motorcycle fire in the garage of an east valley home, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called just after 8:20 p.m. to a home on the 900 block of Swiss Avenue, near East Washington Avenue and North Sandhill Road, after report of a motorcycle on fire in the garage of a two-story house, according to a tweet from the department.

One person suffered moderate burns after attempting to put out the fire with a hose. The injured person was taken to University Medical Center, the department said.

The Red Cross was called to help three people. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday night.

It was unknown how much damage the fire caused.

