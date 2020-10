A vehicle crashed into a street sign and took down the fence of a residence in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

A driver was injured when a vehicle crashed into a street sign and took down the fence of a residence in the 700 block of Bedford Road near West Charleston Boulevard in central Las Vegas early Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Bedford Road, near West Charleston Boulevard.

Police said the driver was transported to University Medical Center. Bedford Road was closed while police investigated.

