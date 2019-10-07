1 injury reported in building fire in central Las Vegas
One person has been taken to a hospital as firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area in central Las Vegas early Monday.
The fire at East Sahara Avenue and South Sixth Street was reported at 5:53 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
The victim had critical burns, according to a tweet by the fire department.
Heavy fire and smoke were coming from the building when crews arrived.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
