1 injury reported in building fire in central Las Vegas

One person has been taken to a hospital as firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area in central Las Vegas early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person has been taken to a hospital as firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area in central Las Vegas early Monday.

The fire at East Sahara Avenue and South Sixth Street was reported at 5:53 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The victim had critical burns, according to a tweet by the fire department.

Heavy fire and smoke were coming from the building when crews arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 703-383-0217. Follow on Twitter at @Marv_in_Vegas.