1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas

One driver died, another was seriously hurt and a third suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police investigate after one motorist was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A three-vehicle crash early Wednesday left one driver dead and another seriously injured, prompting a police investigation that shut down a southern portion of Las Vegas Boulevard for nearly seven hours.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the 7400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near East Warm Springs Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The road was reopened at 8:15 a.m. after a crash scene investigation and cleanup.

Police said that a 42-year-old woman driving a 2006 BMW 530i south on Las Vegas Boulevard left the roadway, striking a guardrail on the right side before overcorrecting and crossing the center median into the northbound lanes.

Once in the northbound lanes, the BMW struck a 2016 Toyota Highlander. Police said the impact sent the Toyota spinning until it collided with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

The BMW driver died at the scene, police said, marking the seventh traffic death investigated this year by Metro.

The Toyota driver, identified by police as 70-year-old Tae Kawk of Las Vegas, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while a 30-year-old man driving the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the BMW driver after relatives have been notified of her death.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Glenn Puit contributed to this report.