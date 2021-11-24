51°F
1 killed, 1 injured in crash in southeast Las Vegas

November 24, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated November 24, 2021 - 10:18 pm
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a head-on crash Wednesday in southeast Las Vegas.

Investigators believe a white Ford Escape collided with a white Chevrolet Silverado around 2:15 p.m. at Russell Road and Stephanie Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the driver of the Ford, a 52-year-old Henderson man, crossed the center median and crashed head-on into the Chevrolet. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 29-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she was in critical condition Wednesday night.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

