1 killed, 1 injured in crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in southeast Las Vegas.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in southeast Las Vegas.

Investigators believe a white Ford Escape collided with a white Chevy Silverado around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Russell Road and Stephanie Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with unknown injuries, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.