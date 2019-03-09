1 killed, 2 injured after hit by suspected DUI driver in Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck and killed at a bus stop in the east valley Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A pedestrian was struck and killed at a bus stop in the east valley Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to a Metro news release, about 11:45 p.m., a Nissan was traveling eastbound on East Sahara Avenue, turning left onto South Nellis Boulevard. The driver of the Nissan, Victor Castro-Solano, 20, failed to maintain control of the car and traveled off the roadway to the right of South Nellis Boulevard, north of East Sahara Avenue. The Nissan struck three pedestrians and a bus stop structure, the release said.

All three pedestrians were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Two of the pedestrians had minor injuries, while one of the pedestrians died “despite all life-saving efforts,” the release said.

Police believe Castro-Solano was impaired and he was arrested at the scene.

This death marks the 18th traffic related fatality Metro has investigated in 2019. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the pedestrian once next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.