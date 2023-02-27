41°F
Local Las Vegas

1 killed, 2 injured in west Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 7:44 am
 
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Sunday in west Las Vegas.

A white 2013 Ford Taurus and a black 2019 Chevrolet Colorado crashed around 5 p.m. near West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The crash sent the Chevy into a stopped 2022 Amigo Speedy moped that was waiting to drive onto Flamingo.

None of the drivers were impaired, police said.

All three people in the Ford and the Chevy were taken to University Medical Center for their injuries.

The passenger in the Ford, a 73-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital by 11 p.m. The driver of the Ford and the Chevy were expected to survive, while the moped rider told police he had suffered only minor injuries.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

