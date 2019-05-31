1 killed, 3 injured in crash in western Las Vegas Valley

The Summerlin crash happened when an SUV rolled over on Thursday afternoon, ejecting one person who died and injuring three others, Las Vegas police said.

One person died and three others were injured Thursday after a crash in a far west valley gated community, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 4:50 p.m. to the intersection of Granite Ridge and Grey Feather drives, located in The Ridges, near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive. The Summerlin crash happened when an SUV rolled over, ejecting one person, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Bechler said.

One person died at the scene, while three other passengers were taken to University Medical Center, Bechler said. Their conditions were unknown Thursday night.

Neighborhood security near Granite Ridge and Flamingo denied entry into the neighborhood to anyone but residents on Thursday evening, but an ambulance was seen leaving the area.

Further information about the crash or the person who died was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

