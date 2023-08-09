81°F
Local Las Vegas

1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 5:42 am
 
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after a crash involving a pickup truck in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 10:35 p.m. at South Decatur Boulevard and Cory Place, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The victim, a 55-year-old Las Vegas man, was northbound on Decatur approaching Cory when the driver of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma attempted to make a left turn onto Cory.

The motorcyclist struck the front right of the Tacoma and was ejected onto the sidewalk. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Tacoma suffered minor injuries, remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The death is the 83rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

