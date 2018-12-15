1 killed after crash involving suspected DUI driver in Las Vegas

There will be “an empty seat at the dinner table this holiday season” after one person was killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash caused by a suspected DUI driver, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning in the eastern valley. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There will be “an empty seat at the dinner table this holiday season” after one person was killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash caused by a suspected DUI driver, Las Vegas police said.

Shortly before 4:10 a.m., investigators believe, the two vehicles “met in the intersection” of Washington and Eastern avenues as the suspect was driving south on Eastern and the person who was killed was heading west on Washington, Metropolitan Police Department traffic Capt. Nick Farese said at the scene.

It was not clear whether the victim died at the scene or a local hospital, but the suspect was taken to a hospital for minor head injuries, Farese said. Police initially reported early Saturday that one other person was in critical condition.

The suspect is expected to be released from the hospital Saturday, at which point, Farese said, the driver will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to the crash. Farese said the driver will likely face a charge of DUI resulting in death.

The intersection remained closed nearly four hours after the crash. Small orange cones marked the crime scene as investigators surrounded a mangled silver sedan on the southwest corner of the intersection.

“Looking at the vehicles over there, obviously speed is definitely a contributing factor,” Farese said.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications. The death marked Metro’s 131st traffic fatality investigation.

