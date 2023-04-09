1 killed after fiery 2-vehicle crash in southeast valley

A car plowed into a moving truck on Boulder Highway early Sunday, police said.

A female driver was killed after a fiery crash in the southeast Las Vegas Valley early Sunday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was speeding on Boulder Highway crashed into the back of a U-Haul truck that was stopped at a red light at Boulder and Indios Avenue at 1:47 a.m. Sunday.

Both the Toyota and U-Haul caught fire, police said in a statement Sunday.

The driver of the Toyota, whose identity had not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the U-Haul, a 33-year-old Las Vegas woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash, which was under investigation, is the 31st traffic-related death for 2023 in Metro’s jurisdiction.

