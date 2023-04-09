73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

1 killed after fiery 2-vehicle crash in southeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2023 - 8:51 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A female driver was killed after a fiery crash in the southeast Las Vegas Valley early Sunday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a 2020 Toyota Corolla that was speeding on Boulder Highway crashed into the back of a U-Haul truck that was stopped at a red light at Boulder and Indios Avenue at 1:47 a.m. Sunday.

Both the Toyota and U-Haul caught fire, police said in a statement Sunday.

The driver of the Toyota, whose identity had not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the U-Haul, a 33-year-old Las Vegas woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash, which was under investigation, is the 31st traffic-related death for 2023 in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead, Kingman see vibrant wildflower blooms — PHOTOS
Lake Mead, Kingman see vibrant wildflower blooms — PHOTOS
2
Here’s who experts have Raiders drafting in 1st round
Here’s who experts have Raiders drafting in 1st round
3
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
4
Las Vegas is no longer a ‘value destination.’ But visitors keep coming
Las Vegas is no longer a ‘value destination.’ But visitors keep coming
5
Mom owns the condo so we aren’t renters
Mom owns the condo so we aren’t renters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash
SUV driver dies after vehicle leaves roadway, overturns in west valley
SUV driver dies after vehicle leaves roadway, overturns in west valley
1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Woman who died after exiting moving pickup truck identified
Woman who died after exiting moving pickup truck identified
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains
Woman critically injured in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Woman critically injured in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas