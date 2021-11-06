1 killed, impairment suspected in southwest Las Vegas crash
One person was killed in a suspected impaired driving crash in southwest Las Vegas.
Officers were called at 3 p.m. to West Arby Avenue and Babiana Street, near South Fort Apache Road, after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.
Investigators believe a single vehicle struck a block wall, killing the passenger, according to Metro Lt. Chris Dennis.
The driver was suspected of impairment, Dennis said.
Further information was not immediately available.
