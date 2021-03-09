1 killed in 2-alarm fire at central Las Vegas apartment complex

Eight engines, three rescue units and three battalion chiefs are on the scene.

Firefighters on a roof battle a structure fire Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Twain Estate Apartments, 3651 Arville St., in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal))

Crews battle a structure fire Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Twain Estate Apartments, 3651 Arville St., in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person has died in a fire Tuesday at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

Four injuries also have been reported according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 10:51 a.m. at Twain Estate Apartments, 3651 Arville St., according to a release from the fire department.

Eight engines, three rescue units and three battalion chiefs are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

