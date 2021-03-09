1 killed in 2-alarm fire at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Eight engines, three rescue units and three battalion chiefs are on the scene.
Updated March 9, 2021 - 12:08 pm
One person has died in a fire Tuesday at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.
Four injuries also have been reported according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The fire was reported just after 10:51 a.m. at Twain Estate Apartments, 3651 Arville St., according to a release from the fire department.
Eight engines, three rescue units and three battalion chiefs are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.