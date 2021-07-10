1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas
Officers were called at 8:08 p.m. to West Russell Road and South Rainbow Boulevard after a report of a crash.
One person was killed in a crash in southwest Las Vegas on Friday night.
Officers were called at 8:08 p.m. to West Russell Road and South Rainbow Boulevard after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.
Metro Lt. Jesse Roybal said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was unclear if speed or impairment played a part in the crash.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.