1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2021 - 9:27 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a crash in southwest Las Vegas on Friday night.

Officers were called at 8:08 p.m. to West Russell Road and South Rainbow Boulevard after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Metro Lt. Jesse Roybal said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if speed or impairment played a part in the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

