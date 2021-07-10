1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas

Officers were called at 8:08 p.m. to West Russell Road and South Rainbow Boulevard after a report of a crash.

One person was killed in a crash in southwest Las Vegas on Friday night.

Officers were called at 8:08 p.m. to West Russell Road and South Rainbow Boulevard after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Metro Lt. Jesse Roybal said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if speed or impairment played a part in the crash.

