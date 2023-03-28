42°F
Local Las Vegas

1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 7:50 am
 
A person was killed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. near North Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person died at the scene of the crash.

Rainbow was expected to be closed in both directions for several hours while officers investigated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

