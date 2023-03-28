1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

A person was killed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

A person was killed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. near North Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person died at the scene of the crash.

Rainbow was expected to be closed in both directions for several hours while officers investigated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.