A person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan Monday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 6:50 a.m. on Rancho Drive and Coran Lane.

Rancho is closed in both directions from Coran to Spring Road, according to the RTC.

