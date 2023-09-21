1 killed in crash between motorcycle, vehicle in southwest Las Vegas Valley
One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle Thursday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just after 10:35 a.m. near Blue Diamond Road and Hualapai Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
The intersection is closed as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.