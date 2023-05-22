84°F
Local Las Vegas

1 killed in crash near Sam Boyd Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 7:43 am
 

A man was killed Sunday after crashing a minivan into a truck in southeast Las Vegas.

Witnesses told police a 2004 Honda Odyssey drove through a red light around 6:15 p.m. at East Russell Road and Boulder Highway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Odyssey crash into a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty driving through a green light, and the Honda’s driver died at the scene.

Police said the Honda’s driver was a 68-year-old Henderson resident. A 30-year-old Henderson man driving the truck was not suspected of impairment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

