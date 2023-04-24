1 killed in crash outside Sunrise Hospital

The fatal crash Monday morning involving an automobile and a pedestrian closed down Maryland Parkway.

At least one person was killed Monday morning following a crash outside Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Officers were called at 3:43 a.m. to the 3100 block of South Maryland Parkway, which is near East Vegas Valley Drive, after a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Arnold.

Arnold said all lanes of Maryland Parkway would be closed in all directions for several hours while officers investigate the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

