Local Las Vegas

1 killed in crash outside Sunrise Hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 7:29 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

At least one person was killed Monday morning following a crash outside Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Officers were called at 3:43 a.m. to the 3100 block of South Maryland Parkway, which is near East Vegas Valley Drive, after a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Arnold.

Arnold said all lanes of Maryland Parkway would be closed in all directions for several hours while officers investigate the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

