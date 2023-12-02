56°F
1 killed in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 10:17 am
 
Police investigate a fatal crash at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in east Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal crash at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in east Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died in an early morning car crash Saturday in east Las Vegas that prompted the closure of parts of Desert Inn Road for several hours.

At about 5:15 a.m., police officers responded to a reported vehicle collision in the area of East Desert Inn and Eastern Avenue and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police started reopening Desert Inn and other nearby roads to traffic shortly before 10 a.m., police reported.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

