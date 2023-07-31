99°F
Local Las Vegas

1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 7:44 am
 
Updated July 31, 2023 - 2:36 pm
Police investigate a fatal crash Monday, July 31, 2023, on Rancho Drive near Coran Lane in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal crash Monday, July 31, 2023, on Rancho Drive near Coran Lane in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal crash Monday, July 31, 2023, on Rancho Drive near Coran Lane in Las ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Monday, July 31, 2023, on Rancho Drive near Coran Lane in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Monday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 6:50 a.m. on Rancho Drive and Coran Lane.

The victim, a 28-year-old Las Vegas man, was traveling south on Rancho on a 2015 Yamaha FZ-09 at a high rate of speed, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The driver of a 2015 Chrysler 2000 northbound on Rancho turned left in front of the motorcyclist into a private drive.

The crash ejected the rider, and both vehicles caught on fire. The driver of the Chrysler was able to escape the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames.

A black car with a destroyed front end and broken windows was stopped outside Wildfire Rancho. The car was pointing east in the southbound lanes.

Debris was scattered south of the black car, and the both sides of the road remained closed at 9 a.m., with a dozen police cars investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The other driver remained and showed no signs of impairment.

Rancho was closed in both directions from Coran to Spring Road for nearly 6½ hours before reopening to traffic.

