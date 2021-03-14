49°F
1 killed in head-on crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2021 - 8:19 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and another was injured in a multivehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver Saturday night.

Officers were called at 5:53 p.m. to an injury crash at South Decatur Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Investigators believe a man driving a Toyota Scion sideswiped a Hyundai SUV before veering into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into a Chevrolet Camaro, Nogle said.

“It is unknown if he had a medical episode, but he did have serious injuries as a result of the accident,” Nogle said.

The man driving the Scion died shortly after the crash at the hospital, Nogle said, and the woman driving the Camaro suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

The man driving the Hyundai was suspected of impairment, but police had not yet finished sobriety tests as of 8 p.m., Nogle said.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

