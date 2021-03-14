1 killed in head-on crash in central Las Vegas
One person was killed and another was injured in a multivehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver Saturday night.
One person was killed and another was injured in a multivehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver Saturday night.
Officers were called at 5:53 p.m. to an injury crash at South Decatur Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.
Investigators believe a man driving a Toyota Scion sideswiped a Hyundai SUV before veering into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into a Chevrolet Camaro, Nogle said.
“It is unknown if he had a medical episode, but he did have serious injuries as a result of the accident,” Nogle said.
The man driving the Scion died shortly after the crash at the hospital, Nogle said, and the woman driving the Camaro suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.
The man driving the Hyundai was suspected of impairment, but police had not yet finished sobriety tests as of 8 p.m., Nogle said.
The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.