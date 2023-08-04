89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

1 killed in northeast valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Updated August 4, 2023 - 8:58 am
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near North Walnut Road and East Owens A ...
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near North Walnut Road and East Owens Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near North Walnut Road and East Owens A ...
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near North Walnut Road and East Owens Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A motorcycle rider was killed Friday morning after a crash in northeast Las Vegas.

The rider crashed into a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. at North Walnut Road and East Owens Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Dean.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours while detectives investigated.

Detectives had permanently stopped the lights at the intersection, indicating that drivers on Owens would have had a green light at the time of the crash, and those turning left from the eastbound lanes would have had a flashing yellow light.

In the westbound lanes of Owens, a black SUV was parked with its airbags deployed next to a mangled motorcycle.

Further details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
2
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
5
Woman lured man into fake Uber on Strip to rob him, police say
Woman lured man into fake Uber on Strip to rob him, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Pedestrian dies after crashes with impaired, hit-and-run drivers
Pedestrian dies after crashes with impaired, hit-and-run drivers
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in west Las Vegas
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in west Las Vegas
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash