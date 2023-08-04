1 killed in northeast valley crash

A motorcycle rider was killed Friday morning after a crash in northeast Las Vegas.

Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near North Walnut Road and East Owens Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near North Walnut Road and East Owens Avenue in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A motorcycle rider was killed Friday morning after a crash in northeast Las Vegas.

The rider crashed into a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. at North Walnut Road and East Owens Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Dean.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours while detectives investigated.

Detectives had permanently stopped the lights at the intersection, indicating that drivers on Owens would have had a green light at the time of the crash, and those turning left from the eastbound lanes would have had a flashing yellow light.

In the westbound lanes of Owens, a black SUV was parked with its airbags deployed next to a mangled motorcycle.

Further details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.