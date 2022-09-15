1 killed in northwest valley crash on 215 Beltway

Nevada State Police investigate a fatal crash Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on the northern 215 Beltway by Hualapai Way in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Thursday morning after a crash in northwest Las Vegas.

The man was driving west in a white Honda Civic around 6:30 a.m. past 215 Beltway at Hualapai Way when he crossed over an “unprotected rock divider” into the eastbound lanes and struck a wall, according to a statement from Nevada State Police.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he died, police said.

“We do not suspect impairment at this time and it is possible the driver suffered from a medical episode,” state police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.