1 killed in south Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in south Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in southern Las Vegas.

The motorcycle collided with a truck at 7:09 a.m. near East Cactus Avenue and Bermuda Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, Vidal said.

All lanes of Bermuda and Cactus were closed near the intersection while officers investigated the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.