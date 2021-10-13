1 killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

One person was killed after a crash Tuesday night in southwest Las Vegas.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed after a crash Tuesday night in southwest Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 8:43 p.m. after a report of a collision on Blue Diamond Road between South Rainbow Boulevard and South Jones Boulevard, according to police dispatch logs.

A motorcycle and a tractor trailer were involved, according to a tweet from highway patrol, and at least one person was killed.

Blue Diamond was closed between Rainbow and South Torrey Pines Drive while officers investigated late Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.