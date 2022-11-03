1 killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Thursday morning following a crash in southwest Las Vegas.

A 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT was speeding east on West Robindale Road past South Lindell Road just after 4 a.m. when the driver crashed the vehicle through a concrete barrier at the end of the road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The vehicle drove into the desert and flipped over on the railroad tracks.

The driver, a 32-year-old Las Vegas man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.