Local Las Vegas

1 killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 10:51 am
 
(Getty Images)

One person was killed after a crash Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash was reported at 9:14 a.m. near Brent Thurman Way and West Hacienda Avenue, right off the 215 Beltway, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

A spokesperson for the department said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, and one person was found unconscious and pronounced dead.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

