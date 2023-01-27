1 killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash

One person was killed Friday morning after a crash in southwest Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

One person was killed after a crash Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash was reported at 9:14 a.m. near Brent Thurman Way and West Hacienda Avenue, right off the 215 Beltway, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

A spokesperson for the department said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, and one person was found unconscious and pronounced dead.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.