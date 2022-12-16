1 killed in suspected DUI crash in northeast Las Vegas

A female passenger was killed when the driver of a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed veered off the road and crashed into a wall early Friday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 24-year-old female passenger was killed when the driver of a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed veered off North Nellis Boulevard and crashed into a wall early Friday, Las Vegas police said.

The driver, Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, 21, of North Las Vegas, was speeding south on Nellis near the intersection with Meikle Lane in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado at 12:16 a.m. when he lost control, crossed over the northbound lanes and drove up the east sidewalk on Nellis, police said.

The pickup smashed through a chain link fence and continued into a vacant lot. It then struck the metal pole of a billboard before colliding with a block wall.

The passenger, a Las Vegas resident who is not being identified pending notification of family members, died at the scene. Martinez-Ruiz suffered minor injuries.

Police took Martinez-Ruiz into custody on suspicion of DUI and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center.

The fatality was the 145th within the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department so far this year. The department’s collision investigation section is handling the investigation.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.