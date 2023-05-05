60°F
Local Las Vegas

1 killed in suspected DUI crash in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 11:43 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2023 - 7:57 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver in a truck Thursday night near Enterprise, police said.

The 48-year-old man was in the road around 10:45 p.m. near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane when he was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Trail Boss, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He died at the scene, and the Clark County coroner’s office did not immediately identify him Friday morning.

Jamie Rodriguez, who police said was driving the truck, was suspected of impairment and detained.

Rodriguez, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death and possession of a gun while under the influence.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Friday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

