1 killed in two-vehicle crash near The Lakes
The crash occurred aroud 3:20 p.m. Saturday at South Durango and Starboard drives.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near The Lakes on Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at South Durango Drive and Starboard Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said a Land Rover struck a Ford Expedition causing the Land Rover to roll over. A passenger in the Land Rover died at the scene.
According to the Regional Transportation Commission Durango was closed in both directions at Starboard.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.