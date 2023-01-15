1 killed in two-vehicle crash near The Lakes

The crash occurred aroud 3:20 p.m. Saturday at South Durango and Starboard drives.

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near The Lakes on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at South Durango Drive and Starboard Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a Land Rover struck a Ford Expedition causing the Land Rover to roll over. A passenger in the Land Rover died at the scene.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission Durango was closed in both directions at Starboard.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

