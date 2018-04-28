1 killed in US 95 crash near Ann Road, southbound lanes closed

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday afternoon in the northwest valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Jeep crashed into a wall and killed one person about 4 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 95, north of Ann Road, trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Southbound highway lanes are closed while troopers investigate. Traffic is being diverted in the area, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.263105, -115.253543