1 killed in US 95 crash near Ann Road

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday afternoon in the northwest valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A gray Chevrolet Trailblazer, seen at the site of a fatal traffic crash on U.S. 95 southbound (north of Ann Road) in Las Vegas on Friday. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A blue Toyota Camry, seen at the site of a fatal traffic crash on U.S. 95 southbound (north of Ann Road) in Las Vegas on Friday. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A gray Chevrolet Trailblazer rear-ended a blue Toyota Camry at high speed about 4 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 95, north of Ann Road, according to a Highway Patrol release. The Toyota’s 56-year-old driver had to be mechanically freed from the car, and she died at the scene.

The Chevrolet driver was hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Southbound highway lanes were temporarily closed while troopers investigated, trooper Jason Buratczuk said. Traffic has since re-opened.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family is notified.

