1 killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley

The crash occurred about 9:40 p.m. near West Russell Road and South Arville Street said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives investigate a fatal crash at South Russell Road and South Arville Street on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (RTC)

One person was ejected and killed when a vehicle crashed into a pole at West Russell Avenue and South Arville Street late Thursday night, police said.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital and declared deceased. A second occupant suffered minor injuries. Investigators have not determined who was driving or if impairment was involved, Nogle said.

Nogle said roads in the area would be closed for several hours for the investigation.

