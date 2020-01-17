1 man killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport
One man was killed in a wrong-way crash near McCarran International Airport Friday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
One man was killed in a wrong-way crash near McCarran International Airport Friday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said impairment was suspected in the two-vehicle crash, which was reported at 2:11 a.m. at the 215 Beltway and Airport Connector.
“A preliminary investigation has determined that a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruz was traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes and struck a white Audi sedan,” Smaka said. “The driver of the white Audi was pronounced deceased on scene.”
Update on wrong way crash: the airport beltway connector northbound is being reopened as I type this: pic.twitter.com/00NxVVhQMd
— Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) January 17, 2020
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was taken to University Medical Center , Samka said.
“She was conscious and talking to investigators,” he said.
Smaka said the driver who died was a man in his 40s.
Roads were closed in the area for the crash investigation, but reopened shortly before 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glen Puitt at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.