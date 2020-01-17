1 man killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport

One man was killed in a wrong-way crash near McCarran International Airport Friday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A man driving a white Audi was killed a crash on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a Chevy Cruz involved in a fatal, wrong-way crash on Paradise Road near McCarran International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Impairment by the driver of the Cruz is suspected, the Highway Patrol said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said impairment was suspected in the two-vehicle crash, which was reported at 2:11 a.m. at the 215 Beltway and Airport Connector.

“A preliminary investigation has determined that a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruz was traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes and struck a white Audi sedan,” Smaka said. “The driver of the white Audi was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was taken to University Medical Center , Samka said.

“She was conscious and talking to investigators,” he said.

Smaka said the driver who died was a man in his 40s.

Roads were closed in the area for the crash investigation, but reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

