1 motorcyclist dead, 1 critical in crash near Red Rock Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 3:55 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2021 - 5:39 pm
Nevada State Police at the scene of a fatal crash on state Route 160 near Red Rock on Saturday, ...
Nevada State Police at the scene of a fatal crash on state Route 160 near Red Rock on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed and another was critically injured in a crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Saturday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the male driver of a black motorcycle was headed north on state Route 159 when he stopped at a red light at state Route 160, also known as Blue Diamond Road. Smaka said it appears the motorcyclist then proceeded into the intersection even though the light was still red and drove into the path of a silver motorcycle that was traveling east on Route 160.

The driver of the black motorcycle was killed. The operator of the silver motorcycle was critically injured and rushed to a Las Vegas Valley hospital for treatment, Smaka said.

The crash, reported at 12:18 p.m., closed state Route 160 in both directions, dispatch logs show.

The Regional Transportation Commission said at 4:30 p.m. that the highway had reopened but that traffic was slow.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

