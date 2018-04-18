1 person critically injured in fire in central Las Vegas

The fire was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 6740 W. Flamingo Road, near South Rainbow Boulevard, a Clark County Fire Department release said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was critically injured after a fire Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 6740 W. Flamingo Road, near South Rainbow Boulevard, a Clark County Fire Department release said.

A fire was burning next to a commercial building, and the Fire Department put out the fire in about two minutes, the release said.

Firefighters found someone with severe burns. The person was hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire didn’t extend to the building, although damage to the building’s paint was estimated at $1,000.

The cause is under investigation.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

6740 W. Flamingo Road, las vegas, nv