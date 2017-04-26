1 person detained after vehicle fire in western Las Vegas

Metro officers and Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments responded to a vehicle fire in a Queensridge gated community in western Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, April 26, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A vehicle fire prompted temporary evacuations in a western Las Vegas gated community Wednesday morning.

Authorities weren’t sure if the fire in Queensridge was intentional, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin said.

Las Vegas Fire Department public information officer Tim Szymanski said the call came about 6 a.m. to the 9500 block of Chalgrove Village Avenue, near West Charleston Boulevard and South Hualapai Way. He said the fire is out.

Goodwin said the incident appeared to be domestic-related. He confirmed one person was detained in connection with the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire department arson investigators were on the scene, Szymanski said.

A neighbor, George West, said a man rammed the car into a house before the car exploded. West said he felt his house shake because of it.

He also said a woman and children were in the home at the time of the crash.

Residents were being allowed back into the gated community about 7:30 a.m.

Clark County Fire Department assisted with the response.

The event is still under investigation, Goodwin said.

