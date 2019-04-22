1 person dies after weekend apartment fire in central Las Vegas

Crews battle a fire Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 3231 Jericho St. in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

One person has died after a Saturday night fire at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment.

The Clark County Fire Department responded about 8:15 p.m. to a two-story apartment building at 3231 Jericho St., near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.

Firefighters found smoke and flames pouring from a first floor apartment and one person inside, Buchanan said. That person was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, but later died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Buchanan said. The cost of damage caused by the fire has not yet been estimated.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.