1 person dies in RV fire in central Las Vegas

One person died in a fire in a recreational vehicle in central Las Vegas Friday morning.

Las Vegas firefighters investigate the cause of a fatal fire in a recreational vehicle near West Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Firefighters confirmed they found a deceased person in the RV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze in a recreational vehicle near West Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Firefighters confirmed they found a deceased person in the RV. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died from a recreational vehicle fire near 700 Sunny Place, near West Bonanza Road and North Martin Luther KIng Boulevard, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas fire investigators at the scene of a fatal fire in a recreational vehicle parked next to a home near 700 Sunny Place in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. in an RV parked next to a residence in the 700 block of Sunny Place, near West Bonanza Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

“We were dispatched to smoke in the area,” James Suarez, battalion chief for the Las Vegas Fire Department, said. “When we arrived we had a fully involved RV.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes.

“As we searched the RV we did find a deceased victim,” Suarez said.

