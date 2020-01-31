1 person dies in RV fire in central Las Vegas
One person died in a fire in a recreational vehicle in central Las Vegas Friday morning.
One person died in a fire in a recreational vehicle in central Las Vegas Friday morning.
The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. in an RV parked next to a residence in the 700 block of Sunny Place, near West Bonanza Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.
“We were dispatched to smoke in the area,” James Suarez, battalion chief for the Las Vegas Fire Department, said. “When we arrived we had a fully involved RV.”
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes.
“As we searched the RV we did find a deceased victim,” Suarez said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.