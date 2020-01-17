1 person dies in shed fire in northeast Las Vegas

Firefighters were able to keep a shed fire from expanding to a house early Friday.

A shed fire in northeast Las Vegas early Friday killed one person, fire officials said.

Just after 3:30 a.m., firefighters from the Clark County, North Las Vegas and Las Vegas fire departments kept a shed fire from extending to a single-story home at 2350 Lincoln Road, near East Carey Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard.

“The flames were threatening to involve the house,” Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said in a news release. “Firefighters made an offensive attack and were able to knock the fire down at … 3:59 a.m. Crews were able to prevent the fire from extending to the home. Firefighters located one person deceased inside of the shed.”

No damage estimate has been made and the cause is under investigation.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

