1 person hospitalized after fire at Las Vegas auto shop

Clark County Fire Department crews respond to a building fire at Midnight Motors, 3855 S. Valley View Blvd. on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (Clark County Fire Department)

Clark County Fire Department crews rescued one person from a building fire at Midnight Motors, 3855 S. Valley View Blvd., near Twain Avenue, Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said in a release. That person, an adult, was hospitalized at University Medical Center.

Firefighters were called just before 4 p.m. to the fire, and they found heavy smoke coming from roll-up doors at the auto shop. Crews fought the fire from the outside before moving inside, she said.

The fire’s cause was under investigation.

About 30 people responded, including help from Las Vegas Fire Department, Welling said.

