1 person hospitalized in central Las Vegas house fire

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was taken to the hospital with serious burns after a house fire in the central Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon.

About 3 p.m., the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at 324 Crestline Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive, according to the department’s Twitter page.

The fires was mostly behind the house, and a wire was down in the rear yard, the department said.

Crews extinguished the fire by about 3:20 p.m., the department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

