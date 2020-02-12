1 person hospitalized in east Las Vegas crash

One person was hospitalized after a collision in east Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

One person was hospitalized after a crash in east Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A blue Honda Civic and a red Ford Expedition collided at Viking and Sandhill roads, police said. One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police are investigating, and they encourage people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

